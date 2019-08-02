Dr. John Saugy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saugy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Saugy, MD
Overview of Dr. John Saugy, MD
Dr. John Saugy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Saugy's Office Locations
South Bay Orthopedics53 Brentwood Rd Ste A, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-1566
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor
About Dr. John Saugy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912005711
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Med Ctr Brooklyn & Queens
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Brown University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saugy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saugy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saugy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Saugy works at
Dr. Saugy has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Saugy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saugy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saugy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saugy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.