Overview of Dr. John Saugy, MD

Dr. John Saugy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Saugy works at South Bay Orthopaedics in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.