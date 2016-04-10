Overview of Dr. John Saunders, MD

Dr. John Saunders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Saunders works at AnMed Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.