Dr. John Saurino, DO
Overview of Dr. John Saurino, DO
Dr. John Saurino, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Saurino works at
Dr. Saurino's Office Locations
Eagle Mountain Vision220 W 71st St Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74132 Directions (918) 747-7799
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding professionalism, care and expertise! Dr Saurino and staff are second to none in eye care of the retina.
About Dr. John Saurino, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1245274117
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
