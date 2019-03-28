Dr. John Sauvinsky, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauvinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sauvinsky, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Sauvinsky, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Munroe Falls, OH.
Dr. Sauvinsky works at
Locations
Sauvinsky John A DDS LLC346 N Main St, Munroe Falls, OH 44262 Directions (234) 542-3709
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best dentist I have ever been too. From his bedside manner to his painless novocaine shots, he is highly skilled and always listens to my concerns. I will never have another dentist!
About Dr. John Sauvinsky, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1346437118
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sauvinsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sauvinsky accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sauvinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sauvinsky works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauvinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauvinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauvinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauvinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.