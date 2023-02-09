Dr. John Savidakis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savidakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Savidakis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
John Savidakis DPM2701 Park Dr Ste 6, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 796-1490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Dr., explained procedures and treatment. Great personality. Office staff was very personable and efficient. Would highly recommend Dr. Savidakis.
About Dr. John Savidakis, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1750454740
Education & Certifications
- Yale University/West Haven VA Medical Center
- Jackson Mem Hosp
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Connecticut
Dr. Savidakis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savidakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savidakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savidakis has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savidakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Savidakis speaks Greek.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Savidakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savidakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savidakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savidakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.