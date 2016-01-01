Dr. John Savooji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savooji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Savooji, MD
Overview of Dr. John Savooji, MD
Dr. John Savooji, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus and Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus.
Dr. Savooji works at
Dr. Savooji's Office Locations
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Savooji, MD
- Hematology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
