Dr. Sawicki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Sawicki, DO
Dr. John Sawicki, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Janoson Forensic Psychological Services75 Plandome Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 439-4126
Dr. Sawicki is a kind, compassionate, and extremely competent psychiatrist. He is also very warm, caring and easy to talk to. We feel he has our children's best interest at heart. Thank you Dr. Sawicki.
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Sawicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawicki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawicki.
