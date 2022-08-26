Dr. John Saxer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saxer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Saxer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Saxer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Saxer works at
Locations
John Saxer Family Medicine Consulting5401 College Blvd Ste 208, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 243-1661
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saxer has helped me so much! He is a doctor who actually listens to patients & wants to help. I always enjoy my appointments with him.... even though I often arrive in a lot of pain. He is a great doctor & awesome person. His office isn't close to where I live, but it is worth the drive. I am very blessed that to find Dr. Saxer & have him treat me!!
About Dr. John Saxer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Lutheran Med Center
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saxer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
