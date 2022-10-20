Overview of Dr. John Sazy, MD

Dr. John Sazy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster.



Dr. Sazy works at John A Sazy, M.d. in Arlington, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.