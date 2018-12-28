Overview

Dr. John Scaffidi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .



Dr. Scaffidi works at Lehigh Valley Weight Loss in Allentown, PA with other offices in Coopersburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.