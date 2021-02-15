Overview of Dr. John Scala, MD

Dr. John Scala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Scala works at Scala Medical PC in Centennial, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.