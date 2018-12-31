Dr. John Schaberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schaberg, MD
Overview
Dr. John Schaberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Dr. Schaberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Carolina Endoscopy Center131 Summerplace Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 462-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaberg?
Awesome Love love him
About Dr. John Schaberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1851321541
Education & Certifications
- Usc-Palmetto/Richland
- Uenc
- Uenc
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaberg works at
Dr. Schaberg has seen patients for Gastritis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.