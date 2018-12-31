Overview

Dr. John Schaberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. Schaberg works at Consultants In Gastroenterology in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.