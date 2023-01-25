Overview

Dr. John Scherer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Scherer works at Ohio Gastroenterology Group in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Ulcerative Colitis and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.