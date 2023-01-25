Dr. John Scherer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Scherer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Scherer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Scherer works at
Locations
-
1
Ohio Gastroenterology Group3400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
2
Mid Level Practitioners7500 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 544-8000
-
3
Mount Carmel East6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 228-0768
-
4
Ohio Gastroenterology Group Inc85 McNaughten Rd Ste 320, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 754-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scherer?
I had a fantastic experience with Dr. Scherer during my colonoscopy. He was extremely professional and thorough throughout the entire process, and made sure to explain everything clearly and answer all of my questions. The procedure itself was as comfortable as it could be, and I felt well taken care of throughout. I would highly recommend Dr. Scherer to anyone in need of a colonoscopy.
About Dr. John Scherer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1861653701
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scherer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scherer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scherer works at
Dr. Scherer has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Ulcerative Colitis and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scherer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scherer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.