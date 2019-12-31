Dr. Scherschel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Scherschel, MD
Overview
Dr. John Scherschel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. John's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 619 E Mason St Ste 4, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 788-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scherschel took me as a patient when I became unhappy with my previous Electrophysiologist. He spent a great deal of time explaining and answering questions both prior to and after my procedure. He and my regular cardiologist communicate and have brought me from using a wheelchair and walker to the ability to walk without assistance and exercise daily.
About Dr. John Scherschel, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1508811647
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Scherschel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherschel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scherschel has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scherschel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherschel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherschel.
