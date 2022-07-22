Overview of Dr. John Schilero, DPM

Dr. John Schilero, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Schilero works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Wellington, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.