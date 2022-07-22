See All Podiatric Surgeons in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. John Schilero, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
2.8 (32)
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Schilero, DPM

Dr. John Schilero, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Schilero works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Wellington, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Schilero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute
    4215 Burns Rd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7775
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Victor Farris
    1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7776
  3. 3
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute
    10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 231, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7776
  4. 4
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute
    2055 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7776
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jul 22, 2022
    I had a badly broken fibula and ankle, along with nerve damage. Dr. Schilero inserted a lot of hardware and told me I'd likely walk with a limp due to the nerve damage. I never had a hard cast since he wanted me to start therapy immediately. No weight bearing for 6 weeks and I was walking through Italy using just a cane to be cautions 8 weeks later. No limp and I'm able to run again. I think I even surprised him regarding his own work. When I woke up from surgery, he had written on my bandage: All Done Angela! and added a big smiley face.
    Angela — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. John Schilero, DPM

    Podiatric Surgery
    44 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1285653592
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Kern Hospital for Special Surgery
    Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
    Fordham University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Schilero, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schilero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schilero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schilero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schilero has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schilero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Schilero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schilero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schilero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schilero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

