Dr. John Schilling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Schilling, MD
Dr. John Schilling, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Schilling's Office Locations
1
Walnut Creek Office2625 Shadelands Dr Ste 210, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-8585
2
Golden State Orthopedics & Spine - Brentwood350 John Muir Pkwy Ste 100, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 939-8585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Muir Orthopaedic Specialists5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 300, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions
4
Muir Orthopaedic Specialists Sequoia Building2405 Shadelands Dr Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One visit to Dr. Schilling and my aching hand became pain free within 24 hours. Thank you doctor; after months of pain and discomfort, you have returned my quality of life.
About Dr. John Schilling, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619199353
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- The University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopedic Surgery
