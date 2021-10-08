See All Hand Surgeons in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. John Schilling, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Schilling, MD

Dr. John Schilling, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Schilling works at Golden State Orthopedics in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Brentwood, CA and San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schilling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Walnut Creek Office
    2625 Shadelands Dr Ste 210, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 939-8585
  2. 2
    Golden State Orthopedics & Spine - Brentwood
    350 John Muir Pkwy Ste 100, Brentwood, CA 94513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 939-8585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Muir Orthopaedic Specialists
    5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 300, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Muir Orthopaedic Specialists Sequoia Building
    2405 Shadelands Dr Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 939-8585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Panel Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Oct 08, 2021
    One visit to Dr. Schilling and my aching hand became pain free within 24 hours. Thank you doctor; after months of pain and discomfort, you have returned my quality of life.
    James McDonnell — Oct 08, 2021
    About Dr. John Schilling, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619199353
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Residency
    • The University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
