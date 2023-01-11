Dr. John Schmidt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schmidt, DO
Dr. John Schmidt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sanibel, FL.
Lee Health Sanibel Primary/Walk-In Care2495 Palm Ridge Rd, Sanibel, FL 33957 Directions (239) 799-5098
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a nurse RN of 35 years. I came to Dr. Schmidt with a tall order from having fallen through the cracks. He was very thorough, competent, kind, concerned and genuine. I’ve never had a doctor be so thorough and spend so much time with me. He thinks outside the box. I’m glad I found a Dr of DO. The staff was great, efficient and competent. Kudos! I will travel out of my way to continue with him in Sanibel.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1336645597
- Family Practice
- HealthPark Medical Center
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
