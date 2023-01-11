See All Family Doctors in Sanibel, FL
Dr. John Schmidt, DO

Family Medicine
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. John Schmidt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sanibel, FL. 

Dr. Schmidt works at Lee Health Sanibel Primary/Walk-In Care in Sanibel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Health Sanibel Primary/Walk-In Care
    2495 Palm Ridge Rd, Sanibel, FL 33957 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 799-5098

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John Schmidt, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1336645597
    Education & Certifications

    • Family Practice
    Hospital Affiliations

    • HealthPark Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Schmidt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt works at Lee Health Sanibel Primary/Walk-In Care in Sanibel, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schmidt’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

