Dr. John Schneider, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (101)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Schneider, MD

Dr. John Schneider, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Schneider works at Comprehensive Pain and Neurology Center, PLLC, Murfreesboro, TN in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Dickson, TN, Columbia, TN, Franklin, TN and Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schneider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Neurology Center Professional Limited Liability Company
    2548 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 410-4990
  2. 2
    Covenant Medical Group Inc.
    415 Henslee Dr, Dickson, TN 37055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 410-4990
  3. 3
    Star Physical Therapy
    103 Berrywood Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 410-4990
  4. 4
    Comprehensive Pain and Neurology Center, PLLC, Murfreesboro, TN
    4601 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 410-4990
  5. 5
    TriStar Summit Medical Center
    5651 Frist Blvd, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 410-4990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Central Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Paroxysmal Hemicrania Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visceral Pain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (40)
    Feb 20, 2020
    Megan and Christy are fabulous! They are very professional and polite. Christy always welcomes us with a warm smile. Megan always asks us how we are doing and genuinely cares about helping us with pain control and making us better!
    A.B — Feb 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Schneider, MD
    About Dr. John Schneider, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730145285
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgia Health Sciences University
    Internship
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
