Dr. John Schnorr, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. Schnorr works at MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.