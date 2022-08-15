Dr. Schorge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Schorge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Schorge, MD
Dr. John Schorge, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Schorge works at
Dr. Schorge's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-6058WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Cancer Care Associates295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 Directions (978) 937-6258
MGH Center for Gynecologic Cancers55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-4800Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Wentworth-douglass Hospital789 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820 Directions (603) 742-8787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He was the most informative and gentle doctor I have ever met. Very caring and his nurse was the same! Thank God for special talented doctors like him.
About Dr. John Schorge, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schorge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schorge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schorge has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schorge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schorge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schorge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schorge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schorge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.