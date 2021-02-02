Overview

Dr. John Schrader, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schrader works at Edward L. Barns, MD in Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.