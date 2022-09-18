See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Dr. J Paul Schroeppel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. J Paul Schroeppel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. J Paul Schroeppel, MD

Dr. J Paul Schroeppel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with TRIA Orthopaedic Center

Dr. Schroeppel works at KU Indian Creek Sports Medicine & Performance Center in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Schroeppel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    KU Indian Creek Sports Medicine & Performance Center
    10730 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    The University of Kansas Hospital Training Complex
    1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO 64129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schroeppel?

    Sep 18, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Schroeppel for many different hip problems over the last several years and he has been nothing but patient, kind, and always willing to try and fix the problem. His staff, Drew, Amy, and Erica are phenomenal and so easy to talk to and work through different problems. Dr. Schroeppel has great bedside manner and will explain thoroughly what is wrong. Even through the years and many frustrating moments he's stood by me and helped me try to achieve a pain free life. He is truly one of the best and I am trust him endlessly.
    — Sep 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. J Paul Schroeppel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. J Paul Schroeppel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schroeppel to family and friends

    Dr. Schroeppel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schroeppel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. J Paul Schroeppel, MD.

    About Dr. J Paul Schroeppel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134319346
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • TRIA Orthopaedic Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Kansas University Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Paul Schroeppel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeppel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schroeppel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schroeppel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schroeppel has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeppel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeppel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeppel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeppel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeppel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. J Paul Schroeppel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.