Dr. John Schuberth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center.
Dr. Schuberth's Office Locations
Sleepmed of California Inc450 6th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 833-2202
Kfh San Francisco Laboratory2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 833-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schuberth is wonderful. He listens carefully, answers all questions and is very responsive to email. My total ankle replacement has given me back my mobility. Thank you Dr. Schuberth.
About Dr. John Schuberth, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1265510804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
