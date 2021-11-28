See All Podiatrists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. John Schuberth, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (11)
Map Pin Small San Francisco, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Schuberth, DPM

Dr. John Schuberth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center.

Dr. Schuberth works at Kaiser Permanente Specialty Svs in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schuberth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sleepmed of California Inc
    450 6th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 833-2202
  2. 2
    Kfh San Francisco Laboratory
    2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 833-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Achilles Tenotomy
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Achilles Tenotomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 28, 2021
    Dr. Schuberth is wonderful. He listens carefully, answers all questions and is very responsive to email. My total ankle replacement has given me back my mobility. Thank you Dr. Schuberth.
    About Dr. John Schuberth, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1265510804
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Schuberth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuberth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schuberth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schuberth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schuberth works at Kaiser Permanente Specialty Svs in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schuberth’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuberth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuberth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuberth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuberth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

