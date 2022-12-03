Dr. John Schuen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schuen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Schuen, MD
Dr. John Schuen, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM).
Dr. Schuen works at
Dr. Schuen's Office Locations
-
1
Helen Devos Children's Hospital (allergy & Immunology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-2125
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Schuen listened to and addressed all of our concerns about our son. He made referrals and ordered tests and explained each of the next steps to us thoroughly. He was friendly and made my husband and I feel very comfortable. His fellow physician was just as genuine and professional as he was. She followed up with me personally multiple times.
About Dr. John Schuen, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University (GME)
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation (GME)
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Michigan State University (CHM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuen works at
Dr. Schuen has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.