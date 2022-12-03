See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. John Schuen, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Schuen, MD

Dr. John Schuen, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM).

Dr. Schuen works at Helen Devos Children's Hospital (allergy & Immunology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Schuen's Office Locations

    Helen Devos Children's Hospital (allergy & Immunology) - Grand Rapids
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 391-2125

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Cystic Fibrosis
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Cystic Fibrosis

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Schuen listened to and addressed all of our concerns about our son. He made referrals and ordered tests and explained each of the next steps to us thoroughly. He was friendly and made my husband and I feel very comfortable. His fellow physician was just as genuine and professional as he was. She followed up with me personally multiple times.
    Dr. Schuen's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Schuen

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. John Schuen, MD

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University (GME)
    Residency
    Residency
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University (CHM)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Schuen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schuen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schuen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schuen works at Helen Devos Children's Hospital (allergy & Immunology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Schuen’s profile.

    Dr. Schuen has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

