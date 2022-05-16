Overview of Dr. John Schutte, MD

Dr. John Schutte, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Park Place Surgical Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Schutte works at Ochsner Lafayette General Orthopedic Center in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.