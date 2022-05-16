Dr. John Schutte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schutte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schutte, MD
Dr. John Schutte, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Park Place Surgical Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
James L Boudreaux MD4212 W Congress St Ste 3100, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 703-3201
Acadiana Orthopedic Group1448 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 233-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Park Place Surgical Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Dr. Schutte is an excellent doctor! He did my reconstructive knee surgery in 1991, and my Knee replacement surgery in 2021. He is very good at what he does, and I wouldn’t recommend anyone else, but him!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1619974417
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center|Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
- LSU Med Ctr
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Orthopedic Surgery
