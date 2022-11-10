Dr. John Schutzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schutzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schutzman, MD
Dr. John Schutzman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Fayette Regional Health System.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 884-8086
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Lebanon Cardiology1310 S Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN 46052 Directions (765) 300-8513
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Rush Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic MOB Cardiology323 Conrad Harcourt Way, Rushville, IN 46173 Directions (765) 300-8512
Dr Schutzman is awesome, very easy to talk to and explains everything thoroughly. Have no problem driving an hour for appointments. I trust him explicitly. Everyone we have had the pleasure to work with in his department are always efficient and extremely helpful.
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- UPMC Mercy
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Fayette Regional Health System
Dr. Schutzman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schutzman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schutzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schutzman has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schutzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schutzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schutzman.
