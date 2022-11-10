Overview

Dr. John Schutzman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Fayette Regional Health System.



Dr. Schutzman works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Lebanon, IN and Rushville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.