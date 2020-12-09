Dr. John Schwab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schwab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Schwab, MD
Dr. John Schwab, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT.
Dr. Schwab works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schwab's Office Locations
-
1
Louisiana Sleep Foundation LLC4660 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 767-8550
-
2
Louisiana Sleep Foundation4570 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 767-8550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwab?
Dr Schwab is an excellent doctor. PS: Dr Schwab: The other day, 12/7/20, I received an ominous call from Solutions 2 : No supplies since I used the Cap machine only 12 times. Also, I must use it 4 hrs at least. I told her I had surgery on Oct. 13, 2020 and I am recovering very slowly. Obviously my medical condition was not her concern. SIR, I AM CONCEREND. WHEN WE MEET IN JANUARY, 2021, I WOULD LIKE YOU TO TERMINATE THE USE OF THIS MACHINE. I will however, continue seeing you every 6 months or annually as you decide. Thank you. Brij Mohan, Brijmohan128@Gmail.com (225 226 8060).
About Dr. John Schwab, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1295786655
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt
- Vanderbilt Med Ctr
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Louisiana State University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwab works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.