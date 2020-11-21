Dr. Scialli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John Scialli, MD
Overview
Dr. John Scialli, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from BIOFEEDBACK TRAINING AND TREATMENT CENTER.
Locations
John V Scialli, MD4647 N 32nd St Ste 260, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 224-9888
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Scialli, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1093819583
Education & Certifications
- BIOFEEDBACK TRAINING AND TREATMENT CENTER
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Scialli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scialli.
