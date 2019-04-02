Dr. John Sciortino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sciortino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sciortino, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Sciortino, DPM
Dr. John Sciortino, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman.
Dr. Sciortino's Office Locations
North Texas Foot Care Associates3415 N Loy Lake Rd, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 893-9661
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner! I took my 8 year-old daughter in for an ingrown toenail. He was kind, funny, and told her everything that was going to happen before he did the procedure. We would not go anywhere else.
About Dr. John Sciortino, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1093797532
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Administration Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Cw Post University
