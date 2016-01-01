Dr. J Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Scott, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Transplant200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 229-3201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. J Scott, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1265410096
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
