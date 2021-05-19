Overview of Dr. John Scott, MD

Dr. John Scott, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.