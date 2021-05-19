Dr. John Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Scott, MD
Dr. John Scott, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 244-6759
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Scott yesterday with fears of nasal cancer. Dr. Scott was reassuring, professional, courteous & took a great deal of time with me. Luckily, the growth turned out to be nothing more than a deviated septum, as Dr. Scott knew as soon as he looked at it. WHEW! I would HIGHLY recommend him to all! Gloria Ferruggia, Briarcliff Manor, NY
About Dr. John Scott, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1306886494
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.