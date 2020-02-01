Overview of Dr. John Scott, MD

Dr. John Scott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Harbin Clinic, LLC in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.