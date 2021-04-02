Overview of Dr. John Scovell, MD

Dr. John Scovell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Scovell works at Lubbock Sports Medicine in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.