Dr. John Seaberg, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (29)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Seaberg, MD

Dr. John Seaberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Seaberg works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seaberg's Office Locations

  1
    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    13802 Centerfield Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 (281) 737-0902
  2
    Houston Methodist
    9915 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 200, Cypress, TX 77433 (281) 737-0999
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Glenoid Labrum Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Bursitis
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation
Systemic Chondromalacia
ACL Surgery
Broken Arm
Knee Dislocation
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Runner's Knee
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Hip Arthroscopy
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee Arthroscopy
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Achilles Tendinitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthroscopic Surgery
Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Release
Cartilage Tear
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Arthroscopy
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Sprain
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Sprain
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF)
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Humerus Fracture
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Fracture
Knee Replacement
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroplasty
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
Pyogenic Arthritis
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff and Labral Repair
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Sprain
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Synovial Biopsy
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Tommy John Surgery
Trigger Point Injection
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Explains things very good, takes time with his patients been there multiple times and was great every single time. I had a knee surgery. He is always on top of things.
    — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. John Seaberg, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1104009042
    Education & Certifications

    • American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL|Sports Medicine
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Seaberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seaberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seaberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seaberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seaberg has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Glenoid Labrum Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seaberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seaberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seaberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

