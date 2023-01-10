Overview of Dr. John Seaberg, MD

Dr. John Seaberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Seaberg works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.