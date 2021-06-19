Dr. John Seaberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seaberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Seaberg, MD
Overview of Dr. John Seaberg, MD
Dr. John Seaberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.
Dr. Seaberg works at
Dr. Seaberg's Office Locations
-
1
Seaberg John J MD Office1601 E Broadway Ste 260, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 443-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seaberg?
I had my breast enlarged 8 years ago and he did excellent job wanna come back again heather from Hannibal mo
About Dr. John Seaberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932274230
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seaberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seaberg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seaberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seaberg works at
Dr. Seaberg has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seaberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seaberg speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seaberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seaberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.