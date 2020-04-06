Dr. John Secor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Secor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Secor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Secor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Univ Of Tx Health Science Center S. Antonio Tx
Dr. Secor works at
Locations
Dallas Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Ste. 7108220 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 368-6707Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nocona General Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Secor is the best GI doctor I have ever worked with. He listens carefully, takes notes, ask questions before deciding on a course of action. He explains the problem I was facing, answers all my questions and got me well. I have taken my mother and sister to him too. I have recommended him to my friends and recommend him to anyone that has a GI issues. He is just excellent.
About Dr. John Secor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1568421014
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Health Science Center S. Antonio Tx
- Rice University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Secor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Secor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Secor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Secor works at
Dr. Secor has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Secor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Secor speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Secor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Secor.
