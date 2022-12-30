Overview of Dr. John Sefter Jr, DO

Dr. John Sefter Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gettysburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Sefter Jr works at WellSpan Orthopedics in Gettysburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.