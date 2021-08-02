Dr. John Segreti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segreti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Segreti, MD
Dr. John Segreti, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
University Infectious Disease-rush University Medical Center600 S Paulina St Ste 140, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5865
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Was impressed with doctor!
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841251212
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Segreti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segreti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segreti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segreti speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Segreti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segreti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segreti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segreti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.