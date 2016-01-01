See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chillicothe, OH
Dr. John Seidensticker, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Seidensticker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They completed their fellowship with Ohio State U Med Ctr

Dr. Seidensticker works at Adena Pickaway Ross Family Phys in Chillicothe, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adena Endocrinology & Diabetes Care
    100 N Walnut St, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 779-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adena Fayette Medical Center
  • Adena Greenfield Medical Center
  • Adena Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gestational Diabetes
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Confusion
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Conn's Syndrome
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cushing's Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Female Infertility
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Goiter
Gout
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Klinefelter Syndrome
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Varicose Eczema
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. John Seidensticker, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1932128592
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State U Med Ctr
    • Cincinnati Genl Hosp
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Seidensticker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidensticker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seidensticker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seidensticker works at Adena Pickaway Ross Family Phys in Chillicothe, OH. View the full address on Dr. Seidensticker’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidensticker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidensticker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidensticker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidensticker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

