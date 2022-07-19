Dr. John Seiler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Seiler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Seiler, MD
Dr. John Seiler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Seiler works at
Dr. Seiler's Office Locations
Georgia Hand Shoulder and Elbow2061 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 352-3522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Georgia Hand Shoulder and Elbow790 Church St NE Ste 500, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 795-7979
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seiler is one of those truly caring professionals who takes time to explain everything to you in a way you can understand. He cares about his patients and has helped me with painful arthritic hands through cortisone shots, therapy, splints and braces. Everything is available at their office. Highly recommend Dr. Seiler to anyone who has problems with their hands, shoulders, etc. Also the medical staff is so kind and efficient.
About Dr. John Seiler, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1982620456
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hosp-Harvard
- Vanderbilt University
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seiler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seiler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
169 patients have reviewed Dr. Seiler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.