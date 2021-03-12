Dr. John Senatore, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senatore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Senatore, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Senatore, DPM
Dr. John Senatore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Senatore's Office Locations
John R Senatore Dpm3333 N Calvert St Ste 550, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 243-1313
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Senatore goes above and beyond. He makes you feel so comfortable and secure with a treatment plan. I am so happy I found him!!
About Dr. John Senatore, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senatore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senatore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senatore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senatore has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senatore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Senatore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senatore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senatore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senatore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.