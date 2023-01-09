Dr. John Serak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Serak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Serak, MD
Dr. John Serak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Serak works at
Dr. Serak's Office Locations
1
CarePoint Neurosurgery10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 480, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 821-3469Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
CarePoint Neurosurgery499 E 501 Hampden Ave Ste 250, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 821-3470
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Physicians Mutual
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- State Farm
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Serak?
He is the first surgeon that has offered to do surgery on my low back in order to lessen pain level. I was relieved to hear that if pain was constantly unbearable for a long period that pain relief is possible. For the time being I'm offered physical therapy which is always helpful
About Dr. John Serak, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1053635656
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serak works at
Dr. Serak has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Serak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.