Overview of Dr. John Serak, MD

Dr. John Serak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Serak works at CarePoint Neurosurgery in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.