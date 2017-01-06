Overview of Dr. John Sfakianos, MD

Dr. John Sfakianos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Sfakianos works at Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center in Astoria, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.