Dr. John Shamoun, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (12)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Shamoun, MD

Dr. John Shamoun, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Shamoun works at John M. Shamoun, MD, FAC in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shamoun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John M. Shamoun, MD, FAC
    360 San Miguel Dr Ste 406, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 759-3077
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Breast Surgical Procedure
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Surgical Procedure
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Shamoun, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1528180544
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tex Sw Med School
    • University Ala School Med
    • University of Mississippi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Shamoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shamoun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shamoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shamoun works at John M. Shamoun, MD, FAC in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shamoun’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamoun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

