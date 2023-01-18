Overview of Dr. John Shank, MD

Dr. John Shank, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Shank works at Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence, Inc in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.