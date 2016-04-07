Overview of Dr. John Shannon, MD

Dr. John Shannon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Shannon works at Decatur OB/GYN Associates in Decatur, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.