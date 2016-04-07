Dr. John Shannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shannon, MD
Overview of Dr. John Shannon, MD
Dr. John Shannon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Shannon works at
Dr. Shannon's Office Locations
-
1
ObGyn Associates1874 Beltline Rd SW Ste 105, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 355-9711
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shannon?
I have used Dr. Shannon for many many years & actually did my clinicals with him in college. He's a very patient, caring & a wonderful man/teacher! His bedside manner is top notch! I recommend him!
About Dr. John Shannon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1437118825
Education & Certifications
- U FLa Coll Med
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shannon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shannon works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shannon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.