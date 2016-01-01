Dr. Shao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Shao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Shao, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Irvington, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Shao's Office Locations
NBI Specialty Care50 Union Ave Fl 2, Irvington, NJ 07111 Directions (862) 285-2469
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1336302199
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Med Ctr
- Lenox Hill Hosp-NYU
- Lenox Hill Hosp-NYU
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shao works at
Dr. Shao has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Leg and Foot Ulcers, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shao speaks Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.