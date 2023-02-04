Dr. John Sharp, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sharp, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Sharp, DPM
Dr. John Sharp, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Sharp works at
Dr. Sharp's Office Locations
-
1
Sharp Podiatric Medicine and Surgery10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 309, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 662-1600
-
2
Peak Orthopedics and Spine, LLC145 Inverness Dr E Ste 220, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 699-7325
-
3
Tanya Atagi MD Professional LLC10099 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 225-5000
-
4
Denver Center for Hand and General Surgery135 Inverness Dr E, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 220-0810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharp?
I was impressed with Dr. sharps, knowledge, and his ability to communicate with me in a respectful way. As a nurse, I wanted to be respected, and I have a medical communication with my doctor.
About Dr. John Sharp, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1205827979
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharp accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharp works at
Dr. Sharp has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.