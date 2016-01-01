See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Critical Care Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. John Sharp II, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Sharp II works at Practice in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Injury
Intestinal Obstruction
Brain Injury
Intestinal Obstruction

Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Sharp II, DO

Specialties
  • Critical Care Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295113975
