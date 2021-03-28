Overview

Dr. Calvin Sharp, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sharp works at Medical Associates of the Lowcountry in Bluffton, SC with other offices in Hilton Head Island, SC, Okatie, SC and Beaufort, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.